An installation at Westbury Arts Centre, which runs until September 1, recreates the sounds, sights and feelings within the Nigerian home. It aims to start a conversation into broadening how we think about home and how to design living spaces that are more culturally inclusive.

The installation entitled ‘What Makes A Space Nigerian?’ aims to increase understanding of the experiences of the home life of Nigerians in the UK.

One of its goals is to open a dialogue around how living spaces could be designed to enable the Nigerian diaspora to maintain its family culture and traditions, for example a focus on hospitality, the community, multigenerational living and religious faith.

As part of the exhibition there is a short film which shows the experiences of two Nigerian families living in England.

The recreated home includes commissioned artwork, furniture, fabrics and clothing that encapsulate the Nigerian experience. These include works from Slawn, a renowned Nigerian artist living in London, multidisciplinary designer, Myles Igwebuike and clothing from Adidas womenswear designer, Rhoda Edoyibo, to name a few.

In addition, members of the Nigerian community have lent artefacts that represent Nigerian culture, such as the traditional broomstick, family photos and Nigerian party favours which will be seen dotted around the house.

The installation includes a soundscape of common things heard in a Nigerian home, to enhance the feeling of nostalgia within the exhibition.

Informed by extensive research, the recreated home was put together by Moyo Adebayo who graduated from the University of Creative Arts with a Bachelors in Architecture. He worked with a curatorial team of five others who brought expertise in architecture, design, film and photography.

Moyo says that he sees this work as the start of a conversation into broadening how we think about home and how to design living spaces that are more culturally inclusive.

Find out more about Moyo’s work: https://www.instagram.com/archi_v7/

The exhibition runs until Sunday, September 1, from 12noon - 7pm and is free of charge to visit.