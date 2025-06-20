Where to keep the kids cool with free ice cream and 241 air-conned activities over the heatwave

Ninja Warrior UK

Mulligans and Ninja Warrior UK are offering a free ice cream to every child this and next weekend

As the temperatures climb, Mulligans Milton Keynes and Ninja Warrior UK Milton Keynes are helping families beat the heat with air-conditioned fun and games, and a free ice cream for every child, included in an activity booking.

The free ice cream is available Friday 20th, Saturday 21st, Sunday 22nd, Friday 27th, Saturday 28th and Sunday 29th June.

Mulligans Milton Keynes ​​centres around two 12-hole, crazy golf courses: one underwater and one enchanted forest-themed. The venue is also home to additional activities including electro-darts, pool and shuffleboard.

While Ninja Warrior tests your Ninja skills while climbing, balancing and swinging across obstacles or bouncing across their inflatable – plus find out if you have what it takes to beat the Warped Wall!

Kids can enjoy the frozen treat, while doubling up on the fun with 2-for-1 tickets at both venues, Sundays to Fridays throughout June, when they pre-book using the code JUNE241.

The offer is valid with pre-bookings or walk in bookings. For the full Ts & Cs or to make a booking, go to www.mrmulligan.com or www.ninjawarrioruk.co.uk