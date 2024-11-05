White Ribbon Day football quiz in Milton Keynes: MK Act and MK College unite communities to raise awareness of Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG)

MK Act and MK College are proud to announce the White Ribbon Day Football Quiz. This engaging event is part of the White Ribbon campaign, a global initiative focused on involving men and boys in the mission to end violence against women and girls.

Milton Keynes, – MK Act and MK College are proud to announce the White Ribbon Day Football Quiz, scheduled for Monday, November 25, 2024, from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Sports Central, Elder Gate, Milton Keynes, MK9 1EN. This engaging event is part of the White Ribbon campaign, a global initiative focused on involving men and boys in the mission to end violence against women and girls.

MK Act and MK College are inviting local companies, organisations, and individuals to assemble teams for an evening of fun, teamwork, and pledges to stand against domestic violence. This event presents a unique opportunity for community bonding, connection, and team-building while supporting a meaningful cause. Through participation, attendees will raise awareness and essential funds for services aiding survivors of domestic abuse in Milton Keynes.

The quiz will be hosted by GB Olympian and football enthusiast Peter Bakare, who brings energy, competition, and community to the evening, ensuring a memorable experience for all attendees.

Event Highlights Include:

Entry Fee: £10 per ticket (1-6 players per team) Slices of Domino's Pizza for Every Quiz Participant: Pre-ordered and served at 7:30 PM Exciting Prizes: Including a 50/50 raffle and an auction with exclusive items

How to Register

Team Booking Deadline: Friday 22nd November, 2024 Book your tickets via Local Giving White Ribbon Day Football Quiz! 25th November. | LocalgivingTo sponsor the event or donate a raffle/auction prize please email [email protected] Availability: Spots are limited, so early booking is encouraged

Rebecca Myrie, Head of Community Engagement at MK College, said; “White Ribbon Day reminds us of our collective role in creating a safer community. By uniting to raise awareness, we not only support survivors but also actively contribute to a movement to end violence against women and girls. Events like the Football Quiz are a vital way to bring our community together and make a real impact.”

Lolly from MK Act added, "Allyship to women and girls means creating safer, more equitable spaces for everyone. Ending violence against women and girls requires men and boys to be allies who actively challenge harmful behaviors and attitudes. This event not only raises awareness but also sparks vital conversations, especially among young people, thanks to our partnership with MK College. 2025 will mark MK Act’s 50th Birthday and we thought this White Ribbon Day Quiz would be a great start to our celebrations and events to mark 50 years of providing help to families escaping domestic abuse in Milton Keynes."

For those unable to attend, donations are also welcome. Please contact Lolly at [email protected] to discuss donating a raffle prize or supporting the cause in other ways.