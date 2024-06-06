Willen Hospice family event to return this September

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Willen Hospice is inviting local children to grab their trainers and scooters for their annual Mini-Moo event, kindly sponsored by Brioche Pasquier, on Sunday 15 September.

Taking place by the Hospice, this popular family event sees hundreds of children walk, run or scoot a sponsored lap of Willen’s North Lake, receiving a finisher’s medal at the end. Families can also look forward to music, games stalls, and Willen Hospice’s very own mascot, Flo the Cow, cheering the kids on!

This year’s event is extra special with a “moo-vies” theme. All Mini-Moovers are encouraged to ‘Let it Flo’ and dress up in their best film-inspired costumes, bringing their favourite movie characters to life!

Katrina Walsh, Willen Hospice Events Fundraiser, said: “Our Mini-Moo is such a great, family event. It’s fantastic to see all the kids dressed up and enjoying a morning of fun, fitness and fundraising. It’s also an opportunity for children to learn about our charity and giving back to their community.”

The Mini Moo is open to children aged 0 – 14 years, and the charity are offering a generous half-price early-bird offer until the 30 June, with tickets costing just £6!

Willen Hospice needs to raise £5.9 million every year, that’s £11 a minute, to continue caring for families affected by a life-limiting illness. Organisers are encouraging young fundraisers to go the extra mile by raising £50 through additional sponsorship. There will even be a prize for the top fundraisers!