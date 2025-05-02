Willen Hospice shines a light on faith and cultural beliefs during Dying Matters Awareness Week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Willen Hospice is inviting the Milton Keynes community to join the conversation about death, dying and grief and represent their faith and cultural beliefs during Dying Matters Awareness Week (5–11 May).

The national campaign, led by Hospice UK, encourages open and honest discussions about end-of-life experiences. This year’s theme, ‘The Culture of Dying Matters’, delves into the diverse ways communities across the UK discuss, navigate, and commemorate death and dying, while emphasising the common emotions that connect us all in grief and loss.

As part of Dying Matters Awareness Week, Willen Hospice is also sharing how its own care and support is inclusive of different communities and cultures.

Kikelomo Pinheiro, Director of Clinical Services at the Hospice, says, “Some of our lead staff have been out meeting different faith groups. Last year for Dying Matters week, we invited several faith groups to the Hospice to talk about their beliefs and what they want their end-of-life care to look like. We also have an ongoing project with the local Chinese community to help erase stigma around death and dying.

Willen Hospice's Director of Clinical Services, Kike Pinheiro

“In the coming years we’ll be doing a whole lot more work in engaging people of different faiths and cultures. We're looking broadly at improvements with the food we serve at the Hospice and continued improvements to our buildings. We're looking at the accessibility of our patient information and having it available in more languages. We'll also be doing more education work with our staff around the requirements from different faith groups.”

Visit www.willen-hospice.org.uk/dyingmatters and follow Willen Hospice on social media to join the discussion this Dying Matters Awareness Week.