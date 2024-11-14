Willen Hospice to hold annual Christmas remembrance service this month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Willen Hospice are inviting local people to remember, and celebrate, the lives of their loved ones at their annual Lights of Love service on Saturday, November 30 at The Ridgeway Centre in Wolverton, Milton Keynes.

The event is open to the whole community, where families and friends can come together for this heartwarming occasion. Guests can look forward to performances from the Musica Charity Choir, Broughton Fields School Choir, poetry readings, a soloist, and talks from Willen Hospice nurses.

New for this year is an in-memory lantern, included with every booking, for guests to decorate and bring with them to display in the auditorium. There is also an opportunity to add the name of their loved ones to a tribute video to be played during the service.

Nikki Poole, Willen Hospice Events and Community Fundraising Manager, said: “As a charity that provides specialist care to people with a life-limiting illness, we know how difficult Christmas can be for anyone who is grieving, whether it’s a recent bereavement or from a long time ago.

"This beautiful service gives people the chance to pause and reflect during the busy Christmas period, with a dedicated time and space to remember their loved ones.”

The entry fee is £10 which includes one lantern per person and will help to cover the cost of the venue. Doors open at 1.30pm, ready for a 2pm start. People can pre-book online, or turn up on the day. Additional lanterns are also available to purchase.

Visit https://www.willen-hospice.org.uk/lights to book.