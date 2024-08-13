Willen Hospice to put ‘fun’ into fundraising with two family events in September

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Beat the back-to-school blues with not one but two family fun events next month

Willen Hospice is beating the back-to-school blues with not one but two family fun events next month: the Mini Moo on Sunday 15 September at Willen Lake, and a weekend takeover of Gulliver’s Land on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 September.

Taking place by the Hospice, the Mini Moo sponsored by Brioche Pasquier UK is a popular family event which sees hundreds of children walk, run or scoot a sponsored lap of Willen’s North Lake, receiving a finisher’s medal at the end. Families can look forward to music, games stalls and the Hospice’s very own mascot, Flo the Cow, cheering the kids on! This year’s event has a ‘moo-vies’ theme, with all Mini-Moovers encouraged to ‘Let it Flo’ and dress up in their best film-inspired costumes. The Mini Moo is open to children aged 0–14 years and tickets cost £12.

The following weekend, Willen Hospice will be taking over Gulliver’s Land. As well as all the usual rides, there will be extra stalls and games raising money for the Hospice. Tickets are at a discounted price, with the first 500 just £12.50, and £2.50 of every sale goes to Willen Hospice.

Youngsters take part in last year's Mini Moo

Nikki Poole, Willen Hospice’s Events & Community Fundraising Manager, said: “We’re inviting families to put the ‘fun’ into fundraising this September. Our Mini Moo is one of our most popular children’s events, with families taking part year after year, and then just one week later we’ll be setting up stalls at Gulliver’s Land ready for another fantastic weekend for Willen Hospice.”

The charity is looking for volunteers to help out at the Gulliver’s Weekend takeover. Anyone who can help out in the morning will be able to bring up to two children for free in the afternoon, and vice versa. Email [email protected] to find out more.

Willen Hospice provides free, specialist care for local families affected by a life-limiting illness. Patients are cared for in their home by the Hospice’s community team or in its 15-bed In-Patient Unit overlooking Willen Lake. Only 15% of the charity’s running costs are met by ongoing NHS funding, meaning the shortfall has to be covered by generous local supporters and fundraising events such as the Mini Moo and the Gulliver’s Land Takeover.

Book now at www.willen-hospice.org.uk/events