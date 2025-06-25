Willen Lake launches ‘Summer for Everyone’ campaign to showcase its summer of inclusivity

Willen Lake has officially launched its Summer for Everyone campaign, celebrating the incredible variety of activities on offer for thrill-seekers, family adventurers, day trippers and nature lovers alike.

With record visitor numbers expected this summer, the lakeside destination is inviting people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities to experience everything it has to offer.

From adrenaline-fuelled activities like the Treetop Extreme high ropes course, and the newly launched Axe Throwing experience, to pedalos, Cabana Boats, scenic cycle routes, the adventure playground, and tranquil picnic spots, Willen Lake really does have something for everyone. And the excitement doesn’t stop there – an all-new Combat Zone, a purpose-built outdoor arena, is due to launch in the coming weeks.

The lake is also home to a wide range of events and regular sessions, including the popular weekly Parkrun, open water swimming, yoga by the water, and family-friendly festivals throughout the summer. Whether you're seeking a peaceful walk among nature or a full day of adventure with friends and family, Willen Lake is the perfect summer destination.

The recent glorious spring weather has already seen crowds enjoying the sunshine, and with high temperatures set to return this week and into next, it’s the perfect time to explore what Willen Lake has to offer.

Rod Wood, Executive Director at Willen Lake, said: “Willen Lake has always been about offering something for everyone, but this year we’ve pushed even further to ensure our activities, events and facilities cater to a truly diverse audience. Whether you’re here for a fun-filled family day out, a peaceful solo walk or a thrilling adventure, we’ve made sure there’s something for you.”

One of those excited to take on a new challenge this summer is Hannah Burgess, an influencer who lives locally and has a visual impairment. She’ll be tackling the Treetop Extreme high ropes course again in the coming weeks to show that even on some of the most extreme activities, Willen Lake makes it accessible for all.

“Willen Lake is one of the few places I can come to and feel completely included,” said Hannah. “There’s always someone on hand to support, and the team goes above and beyond to make sure the experience is accessible. 'As a mum, it’s wonderful to know I can take on challenges and activities like Treetop Extreme with my children knowing my needs are taken care of'

With new activities, sunny skies, and a welcoming atmosphere, Willen Lake truly is a destination for all. So, whether you’re planning a relaxing afternoon or a thrilling day of adventure, make Willen Lake your go-to spot this summer.