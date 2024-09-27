Willen Lake to host first-ever Flavour Fest
This free-to-attend festival promises a vibrant weekend filled with food, fun, and entertainment for all ages.
Food lovers can indulge in a variety of street food favourites, with vendors including; The Rub, an award-winning vendor offering mouth-watering meat feasts like the Desperate Dan and the Rib Tickler; Lime Face a fusion of Bao Buns and Malaysian street food, La Pitta offering Greek Gyros and Halloumi fries, and Urban Spice Box famous for their Punjabi street food, Bandit Street Food, award-winning Americana-style BBQ food plus food & drinks will also be available from the Willen Lake Café that offers freshly ground coffee and stone-baked pizzas.
In addition to the culinary delights, Flavour Fest will feature live music, a DJ, and face painting to keep everyone entertained throughout the day for a small charge. Children can also enjoy the Halloween Half Term Trail for free, adding a seasonal twist to the weekend festivities.
“Flavour Fest is a first for Willen Lake, and we’re thrilled to be hosting an event that brings together great food, entertainment, and family activities in one place. We can’t wait to see the community come together for what promises to be a fantastic weekend,” said Tom Fogg, Senior Operations Manager from Willen Lake.
Whether you’re coming for the food, the music, or a fun family day out, Flavour Fest offers something for everyone. The event is open to all, free of charge, and no booking is required.
Event Details:
Dates: Saturday, 26 October & Sunday, 27 October, 2024
Time: 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Location: Willen Lake, Milton Keynes
Entry: Free
For more information, visit www.willenlake.org.uk or follow us on social media for event updates.
