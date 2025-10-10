Willen On Ice brings Bluey, Elsa, The Grinch and Santa to the ice for 2025
Willen on Ice will host a series of special guests: Bluey on 20 November, Elsa on 9 December, The Grinch on 16 December, and of course Santa himself on 23 December. Families can meet, greet, and snap unforgettable photos with their favourite characters on the ice.
Also, there are special Disco sessions for teens (age 11-18) every Friday night. Visitors can lace up their skates and glide under the twinkling lights to the music beats every Friday evening, bringing a vibrant party atmosphere to the iconic ice rink. With tickets starting from just £11.95, these disco events are the perfect way to kick off the weekend. Plus, just announced, fans will also have the unique chance to skate alongside the MK Lightning ice hockey team on 26 November, making this year’s festivities more exciting than ever.
Speaking about this year’s event, Operations Manager Emily Thorpe shared her excitement: “We’re thrilled to offer visitors not just the magic of skating, but a truly festive experience that brings families, friends, and the wider community together. This year, we’ve added even more festive fun with our Friday Disco Nights, a fantastic line-up of character visits, the unique opportunity to skate alongside the MK Lightning ice hockey team, plus much more. We want every guest to feel the joy of the season, whether they’re stepping onto the ice for the first time or continuing a Christmas tradition.”
Willen on Ice continues to be a seasonal highlight for the Milton Keynes community, offering sessions for all ages, from beginners to seasoned skaters, as well as group bookings for schools, businesses, and parties.
Event Highlights:
- Friday Disco Nights: Every Friday evening from 7pm, from £11.95 per ticket
- Character Visits:
- Bluey – 20 November, 5pm
- Elsa – 9 December, 5pm
- The Grinch – 16 December, 5pm
- Santa – 23 December, 12pm
- Special Appearance: Skate with the MK Lightning Ice Hockey Team – 26 November, 7pm
For more information or to book tickets, visit www.willenlake.org.uk/activities/ice-skating/