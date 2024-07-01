Willen Village Heritage Association: Everybody has a story to tell

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

See, hear and enjoy your own heritage. Free entry and complimentary light refreshments.

Everybody has a story to tell

3pm Saturday 13th July 2024

Willen Village Heritage Association

In 1971 Roger Kitchen joined the Milton Keynes Development Corporation to help people settle into Milton Keynes’ first new estates. His enthusiasm for listening to and recording the stories of those early settlers led he and Roy Nevitt to establish The Living Archive in 1984 where those reminiscences have inspired large-scale musical documentary plays, books, radio documentaries, dance, textiles and websites.

Come and hear the stories, watch the videos, recall your own heritage as Roger shares 40 years of The Living Archive Milton Keynes.

St Mary Magdalene Church, Newport Road, Willen Village, MK15 9AA