Wing Kingz gives away over 10,000 free wings in the first week of five free wings campaign

Grilled Lemon & Pepper Wings

Wing Kingz is giving away 5 FREE wings every day, Monday to Thursday, throughout February.

Since opening its doors in 2021, Wing Kingz has become a popular restaurant and sports bar in Milton Keynes. To celebrate the month of love this year, they're treating customers to 5 free wings every Monday to Thursday.

The promotion is simple. Sign up via their website, and you'll be sent an email confirming your exclusive offer. Head to Wing Kingz as many times as you wish between Monday and Thursday, and with each visit, you'll get 5 free wings*.

This promotion has already been a hit - over 10,000 free wings have been claimed in just one week! Don’t miss out - sign up today and enjoy free wings before the offer ends on February 28th.

Buttermilk Buffalo Wings

While visiting, be sure to keep an eye out for their brand new Royal Banquet. Recently taken on by viral speed eater Leah Shutkever, this mega eating challenge includes five pounds of food featuring Wing Kingz's most popular menu items. The new Royal Banquet is available as both a challenge and a platter.

So, if you're planning to visit Wing Kingz, you can find them in the Xscape, open 7 days a week and showing live sports all day, every day.

* The promotion covers grilled or buttermilk wings in your choice of flavour. £9.95 minimum spend. T&Cs apply.