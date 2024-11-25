Winter Wonderland brings festive cheer to Milton Keynes

This free community event is set to bring the festive spirit to life with an exciting line up of entertainment, delicious treats, and creative stalls.

Live Entertainment

The evening will kick off with the uplifting harmonies of the Rock Choir, performing two spectacular sets starting at 4pm. Later in the evening, the talented U3A Choir will take the stage at 6pm, adding their unique touch to the festive ambiance.

Festive Fun for All Ages

Rock Choir Performing at 4pm

Families can enjoy meeting Santa, who still has a few spaces left for little visitors eager to share their Christmas wishes. Guests can also browse and shop from a wonderful selection of local stalls, featuring handcrafted gifts and decorations, including woolly Christmas ornaments.

Food and Drink

Warm up with a bowl of homemade soup, indulge in delicious mince pies, and sip on a glass of mulled wine as you soak up the festive atmosphere.

Supporting Our Community

Winter Wonderland with Age UK Milton Keynes

Winter Wonderland is more than just a celebration; it’s a chance for the Milton Keynes community to come together and support the vital work of Age UK Milton Keynes. Every visitor helps shine a light on the services we provide to older people in the area.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, 29th November 2024

Time: 4–7pm

Location: Peartree Centre, 1 Chadds Lane, Milton Keynes, MK6 3EB

Admission: FREE

Join Us!This promises to be an unforgettable evening filled with festive cheer, heartwarming performances, and plenty of fun for everyone. Don’t miss your chance to celebrate the season with your community.