Only two weeks to go, book early

Woburn Festival of Remembrance isn’t just about amazing music and a fantastic Choir.

The reason for this event is to express our gratitude to our serving personnel, veterans and families. The evening also marks the sacrifices of those who have defended our freedoms and why it is important to always remember the vital contribution of the Armed Forces community.

Please show your support in buying a ticket for this wonderful show. Our 70 piece choir and 43 piece band will guarantee a very enjoyable evening. There is a bar and a raffle, and with your ticket you receive a glass of bubbly on entry and a flag for waving while we perform Rule Britannia and Land of Hope and Glory.