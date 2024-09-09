Wolverton G&S Society: What a splendid celebration to mark 50 years!

Wolverton G&S Society has woven together a rich tapestry of musical delights over the past 50 years, and our upcoming concert in November promises to be a true feast for the senses.

From the rollicking seas of “Pirates of Penzance” to the poignant melodies of “Yeomen of the Guard,” our repertoire spans the best of Gilbert and Sullivan.

And that’s not all! The echoes of “Calamity Jane,” the intrigue of “Jack the Ripper,” and the romance of “Salad Days” will transport the audience through time and emotions.

And who can resist those instantly recognisable tunes taken from our many productions? Tap your toes to “A Policeman’s Lot Is Not a Happy One” and warm your hearts with “Keep the Home Fires Burning”. “I Love Paris” evokes the City of Light, and Enya’s “Amid the falling snow” paints a winter wonderland.

A celebration of 50 years of shows

Founded in 1974, the society performed its first show in 1975 with HMS Pinafore. We are still going strong today having performed all the Gilbert and Sullivan works and many other musical shows in the last 50 years.

The concert is taking place on 7th and 8th November 2024 at 7.30pm at the Stantonbury Theatre, Milton Keynes.

Tickets are priced £ 16.00 for adults and £5.00 for children and are available from our website wolvertongands.co.uk or by calling 01908 510452.

Images courtesy of Robert Skears Shotz4U.