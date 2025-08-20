Wolverton Mind Body Spirit Fair promises a relaxing day of wellbeing for everyone

Julie Fenn, Deer Spirit

If you’re looking for a simple, uplifting way to feel better this autumn, the Wolverton Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing Fair is just what you need. Autumn is approaching, the season of balance and change, so now is the perfect time to pause, reflect, and explore new ways to feel good.

The fair, held at The Old Bath House, next to Tesco in Wolverton, starts at 11am until 5pm, is free to enter, and open to all - no experience or special knowledge required.

“Whether you’re seeking a moment of calm, a friendly chat or a unique gift to make your space feel brighter, it’s designed with you in mind,” says organiser, Julie Fenn, from Deer Spirit Events.

Inside, you’ll find qualified holistic therapists, a wide range of readers and self-help experts, all ready to offer practical, down-to-earth ways to support your wellbeing. There will also be retailers offering beautiful, nature-inspired gifts -perfect for adding a little warmth to your home or workspace.

Julie Fenn who will be promoting her spiritual, self-help and wellbeing books at the fair said: “This fair brings people together in a welcoming space where you can reconnect with yourself, others, and find out what truly matters to you. You’ll get a chance to explore what helps you feel steady and supported, and an opportunity to discover simple tools and friendly advice that help you live with clarity, calm and kindness.”

Julie adds: “Whether you’re curious, ready to find fresh ways to look after your mind and body, or just want to enjoy a peaceful day out with friends, family and like-minded people; this fair is your autumn invitation to nurture yourself."

Event: Wolverton Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing Fair

Venue: The Old Bath House, 205 Stratford Rd, Wolverton, Milton Keynes MK12 5RL