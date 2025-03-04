Women In Enterprise and Natwest Business host inspiring International Women's Day Event in Milton Keynes

Women in Enterprise and Natwest Business, in collaboration with MK Community Foundation, proudly invite you to this year’s exciting event celebrating International Women’s Day. This will be a dynamic and empowering event on Friday 7th March 2025, at The Ridgeway Centre, bringing together inspiring speakers, networking opportunities, and thought-provoking discussions to mark this global occasion.

This year’s event embraces the compelling theme #AccelerateAction, emphasising the urgency of making faster, more effective strides toward gender equality. We are highlighting the importance of creating a more equitable and inclusive world for women across all industries and backgrounds. Attendees will hear from a number of incredible women including Ife Thomas, Lesley Thomas, Enfys Maloney, Ria Lincoln, Sarah Watts, Julie Mills OBE, Gamiel Yafai, Dr Susan Izadkhasti and our key note speaker, the amazing Jaz Ampaw Farr, who will all share their insights on leadership, personal growth, and driving positive change in society.

Michelle Theuma, Managing Director Concept Oynx Recruitment, Chair of Women In Enterprise and organiser of the event said, “I think it’s important that we’re here to foster inclusion, to have a voice, to spread the word that we need allies, that we need to stand up for ourselves, that we’re here to encourage one another and support each other. To bring all that into the room today was why I got involved and I loved it.”

“We’ve been running International Women’s Day events in Milton Keynes for years, but last year’s event sold out, which is just incredible! It's coming of age. And wouldn’t it be great if Milton Keynes became famous for its International Women’s Day Event?” said Ian Revell, Chief Executive Office, MK Community Foundation and event sponsor.

Ife Thomas, our inspiring keynote speaker at last year's event and this year's Panel Chair.

This inspirational event is open to everyone! It’s an inclusive event designed to foster meaningful conversations, connections, and inspiration. We need allies, so men and people of all genders are welcome! Featuring panel discussions, networking sessions, and engaging workshops, the event offers an opportunity for attendees to celebrate the achievements of women while also addressing the challenges that remain. There will be a range of local business and charity stands to connect with on the day, and with lunch included, learning opportunities, and a few exciting surprises, it’s a day not to be missed.

We are hugely grateful to our event sponsors:

PJ Care

Freeths

MK Community Foundation

Yamaha

Thorne Project Solutions

Natwest

In addition to all this, proceeds from your ticket price support our charity, the Milton Keynes Community Foundation’s Women’s Fund, helping women and girls locally, and making it a truly meaningful and appropriate way to celebrate!

Event Details:

Venue: The Ridgeway Centre, Featherstone Rd, Wolverton Mill, Wolverton, Milton Keynes MK12 5TH

Date: Friday 7th March 2025

Time: 10am – 3pm (arrival from 9am)