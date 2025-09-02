HC-One’s Woodlands View Care Home in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, has partnered with Blossoms Healthcare Solutions, a local domiciliary care provider, to launch a series of monthly Community Coffee Mornings.

The events will take place every second Thursday of the month, from 10:30am to 12:00pm, at Woodlands View Care Home.

The initiative will launch on Thursday, 11th September 2025, with a fun-filled pot planting session, welcoming residents, families, friends, and members of the wider community to come together for friendship, activities, and refreshments.

Each Coffee Morning is free to attend, with all ages welcome. Guests can enjoy light refreshments while taking part in themed activities designed to spark creativity, conversation, and connection.

Upcoming Coffee Morning themes include:

Thursday 11th September – Pot Planting Session

Thursday 9th October – Pumpkin Decorating

Thursday 13th November – Bingo and Toffee Apple Making

Wednesday 10th December – Christmas Party with Singers

The collaboration between Woodlands View Care Home and Blossoms Healthcare Solutions reflects a shared commitment to supporting community engagement and reducing isolation, while providing enjoyable opportunities for social connection.

Elena Chelea, Home Manager at HC-One’s Woodlands View Care Home, said:

"We are pleased to be working with Blossoms Healthcare Solutions to host these Coffee Morning events. We hope they will bring people together, build friendships, and offer a welcoming space for everyone in the community to enjoy."

Lauren Maisiri, Marketing and Business Development Manager at Blossoms Healthcare Solutions, added:

“At Blossom Healthcare Solutions, we know care isn’t just about support, it’s about bringing people together. These coffee mornings are a lovely way for the community to enjoy a chat, take part in some fun activities and spend time with others. We are delighted to be joining up with Woodlands View Care Home to make this possible and are excited to help bring people in Stevenage closer together.”