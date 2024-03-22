World-renowned comedy string quartet to play Wavendon next week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bursting through elitist boundaries with a blend of music, comedy and cabaret, Graffiti Classics have one aim: to make classical music wickedly funny and exhilarating for young and old. Their show, which is at the Stables in Wavendon on Wednesday, is a mix of a classical concert, gypsy-folk romp, hilarious dance routines, and Irish banter, embracing a host of musical genres for audiences to sing, clap and dance along to from Beethoven to Bluegrass to Elvis to Saturday Night Fever.

Graffiti Classics were formed by Irishman Cathal Ó Dúill whilst street-performing in Covent Garden. He realised that classical music could be made fun for everyone through interaction and comedy and was joined by a group of young graduates from London’s top musical conservatoires, including the Guildhall School of Music and the Royal College of Music who shared the same vision.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Having honed their craft on London's streets, Graffiti Classics have developed a world-class virtuosic show that offers a wickedly refreshing alternative. The band has a large international following, having performed regularly across the globe at a huge variety of events, with appearances ranging from festivals, cruise-ships and concert halls to prisons, hospitals and schools; from weddings and parties to theatres and corporate events. They have recently founded Playground Proms – workshops performed in school playgrounds aiming to make classical music fun for a younger audience – which they will tour in 2024.

Four members of Graffiti Classics

Cathal Ó Dúill from Graffiti Classics said, “We love taking our show on the road and seeing everyone having such a good time. We’ve really tried over the years to show how fun classical music can be and it’s always wonderful to see that our audiences agree. We’re really excited to have such a busy schedule around the UK next year – we’re looking forward to getting back out there!’