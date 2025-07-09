Xpressonet Cafe to host free open gallery in collaboration with MK Society of Artists

Front of cafe

Xpressonet Café is thrilled to announce its upcoming Open Gallery Event on the 19th to 21st of July, a celebration of community creativity and local talent.

Set against the cozy, art-forward backdrop of the café, the event will feature an eclectic mix of visual art from emerging and established artists across Milton Keynes.

Through a range of paintings and artworks, the gallery will transform Xpressonet into a dynamic hub of expression and conversation. Guests can explore the artwork while enjoying the café’s signature drinks, tasty food and sweet treats. There will also be the opportunity for patrons to purchase some brand new artwork!

The Open Gallery Event reflects Xpressonet’s commitment to supporting the arts and fostering meaningful community relationships throughout MK. Admission is free and open to all, making it an ideal outing for art lovers, coffee enthusiasts, and anyone looking to connect with the local creative scene. Whether you're a first-time visitor or a regular patron, this event promises a unique blend of culture, community, and caffeine.

Don’t miss this chance to experience art in a fresh and inspiring way—right in the heart of your community. Bring a friend, grab your favorite drink, and immerse yourself in an evening of creativity at Xpressonet Café. Mark your calendar, spread the word, and come support local artists at our Open Gallery Event!