Xscape Milton Keynes powers up runners at the MK Festival of Running

The MK Festival of Running is set take over the streets of Milton Keynes on Sunday 16th March, with runners of all abilities converging for a day of fitness, community and celebration

To help participants prepare for their 5k, 10k, half-marathon or 20-mile run and support their fitness journey, Nuffield Health at Xscape Milton Keynes is offering all registered runners a complimentary one-week pass to their gym in March.

The pass allows runners the opportunity to ramp up their training before the event or enjoy ultimate relaxation and recovery in the spa afterwards. Participants will have access to its fully stocked centre including treadmills, machine and free weights, a hybrid HiiT area and a variety of fitness classes (only bookable on the day of visit if space available) and rejuvenating spa facilities including a swimming pool, sauna and steam room. To redeem the pass, runners can easily submit their details via the online form.

Starting at Xscape Milton Keynes, the MK Festival of Running promises a great community day out for both runners and spectators. On race day, Xscape Milton Keynes will host a dedicated finish line backdrop, providing runners with the perfect spot to capture their post-race triumph.

Xscape Milton Keynes

Runners will also be able to take advantage of a variety of entertainment, dining and leisure options at Xscape Milton Keynes following their race. Event participants can enjoy exclusive discounts on the day, including 15% off at Taco Bell to refuel with a tasty meal, and 15% off all first-time indoor skydiving experiences at iFLY using the code RUNNFLY15 to give tired legs a break and experience the exhilaration of flying and the thrill of defying gravity.*

For more information about Xscape Milton Keynes, please visit: https://xscapemiltonkeynes.co.uk/

*Runners will be able to redeem 15% off Taco Bell by showing their running number / medal at the till. The iFLY discount is valid on bookings for first-time flyer experiences only. The offer is valid on 16th March 2025. T&Cs apply.