Young Enterprise Trade Fair at Midsummer Place – Celebrating the region’s young entrepreneurs

Young entrepreneurs from across the region will take centre stage at the Young Enterprise Trade Fair at Midsummer Place, Milton Keynes, on Saturday, 22nd March, selling from 10am - 5pm.

This exciting event will showcase the creativity, innovation, and business acumen of students who have spent months developing and running their own companies as part of the Young Enterprise Company Programme.

With approximately 17 student teams selling on the day, visitors will have the chance to browse and purchase a fantastic range of products, from handcrafted goods to sustainable innovations, all created and marketed by the students themselves. A number of these teams are already featured on the Midsummer Place events page, offering a sneak peek at the businesses that will be trading.

Adding to the excitement, we are honoured to welcome the Mayor of Milton Keynes, who will be attending between 12:00 PM and 1:00 PM to meet the young entrepreneurs and show support for their hard work and achievements.

This event is a fantastic opportunity for the community to support and celebrate young entrepreneurial talent, innovation, and real-world business learning. Whether you’re looking to pick up a unique product, inspire future business leaders, or simply enjoy a day of shopping with a difference, the Young Enterprise Trade Fair is not to be missed! For more information, please contact:Jo Ward

Educational Partnerships Manager Bedfordshire & Milton Keynes

