Young entrepreneurs take centre stage at Midsummer Place Trade Fair

Midsummer Place is set to host an exciting showcase of young talent as students from Young Enterprise’s flagship Company Programme present and sell their innovative products at the highly anticipated Trade Fair on Saturday, 22 March.

As part of Young Enterprise, the largest national education charity in England and Wales, these students are gaining real-world business experience by launching and managing their own companies for a year. With support from local business volunteers, they are developing crucial entrepreneurial skills, financial capabilities and enterprising mindset of the next generation.

The Trade Fair provides an invaluable opportunity for students to interact with customers, refine their sales techniques, and put their business knowledge into action in a bustling retail environment. Visitors to Midsummer Place will have the chance to support these young entrepreneurs by exploring and purchasing their unique products while witnessing first-hand the innovation and dedication of the next generation of business leaders.

Kirsty, Marketing Manager at Midsummer Place, shared her excitement about the event: "We are thrilled to host these young entrepreneurs and provide them with a platform to showcase their creativity and business skills. Midsummer Place strive to empower young people to build the vital skills to earn and look after their money and make a positive contribution to their community."

Young Enterprise is part of Junior Achievement, a global network operating in 120 countries, reaching over 15 million young people annually. Through initiatives like the Company Programme, students gain hands-on experience that will empower them for their future careers.

Don’t miss this inspiring event, come and experience the energy, creativity, and ambition of tomorrow’s business leaders at Midsummer Place on Saturday, 22 March.