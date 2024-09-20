Young theatre makers – join us in Taking The Stage at MK Gallery next month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Milton Keynes-based theatre company, The Play’s The Thing, has an exciting opportunity for young theatre makers to work with Milton Keynes Theatre Young Company to devise a new play that will be performed at its Taking The Stage festival at MK Gallery on Saturday 19th October.

Funded by Arts Council England, Taking The Stage is a four-day festival that celebrates women in the performing arts and runs from 16th – 19th October.

Expect an exciting line up of new plays by women playwrights, including local playwrights Carly Halse and Lisa Stenhouse, valuable talks with leading Intimacy Co-ordinator Ita O’Brien who has worked on ‘Normal People, ‘Sex Education and more recently the film ‘We Live in Time’ with Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield, plus interesting discussions with inspiring women from the theatre industry, including Jenny Sealey, Polly Kemp, Lynda Rooke and Jennifer Tuckett.

The next generation of theatre-makers at Taking The Stage 2022

As part of this exciting event, the stage is given to young theatre makers to showcase a newly devised play.

Young people in school year 9 to 18 years of age will work alongside theatre practitioner Heather Porte to explore the theme ‘MY WORLD’ and ‘what will the world look like in 2040?’. They will experience a range of practical theatre skills, including devising, voice, puppetry, physical theatre, music and storytelling.

Rosemary Hill, Artistic Director at The Play’s The Thing, says: “I am delighted to offer an exciting opportunity for young people interested in the performing arts and playwriting to perform their own piece of writing in front of a live local audience.

“Cast members will gain a wealth of experience and knowledge from working alongside an inspiring practitioner at Milton Keynes Theatre Young Company. They will have a lot of fun too and meet new people. If you love theatre, this is one experience you won’t want to miss.

“We are true advocates of working with young people and giving them access and opportunities to theatre. It’s time to take to the stage and begin an exciting journey with us.”

For more information, please contact [email protected]