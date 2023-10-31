18 Milton Keynes establishments receive top Food hygiene ratings including well-known pizza chains

The 20 newly rated venues all received a grade of three or above

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 20 of Milton Keynes’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Out of the 20 marked, 18 of them received the top grade, no outlet was ranked lower than a 3.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Inspections carried out by local authorities assess the hygiene and standards of businesses selling food. A 5 means hygiene is very good, 4 standards are good, 3 standards are generally good, 2 some improvement is necessary, 1 major improvement is needed, and 0 urgent improvement is required.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker from PA Images

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 12 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Five Guys at Unit 6b Xscape Building, 602 Marlborough Gate, Central Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes; rated on 26 October

• Rated 5: Veeno at Metropolitan House, 1-2 Rillaton Walk, Central Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes; rated on 24 October

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at Tesco, Stratford Road, Wolverton, Milton Keynes; rated on 20 October

• Rated 5: Macintyre Coffee Shop at 54 Haddon, Great Holm, Milton Keynes; rated on 20 October

• Rated 5: Rice the Sushi Bar at 9 Knebworth Gate, Giffard Park, Milton Keynes; rated on 18 October

• Rated 5: Woburn Golf Club at Bow Brickhill To Little Brickhill Road, Little Brickhill, Milton Keynes; rated on 17 October

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Wagamama at 7 Sunset Walk, Central Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes; rated on 13 October

• Rated 5: Kassia at 50 High Street, Stony Stratford, Milton Keynes; rated on 11 October

• Rated 5: The Bakehouse at 42 Wordsworth Avenue, Newport Pagnell, Milton Keynes; rated on 11 October

• Rated 5: Camphill Cafe at Camphill Community Centre, Japonica Lane, Willen Park, Milton Keynes; rated on 9 October

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Woburn Fort at 33 High Street, Woburn Sands, Milton Keynes; rated on 4 October

• Rated 3: Alpha At Oscar's at 309 Avebury Boulevard, Central Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes; rated on 20 September

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Olney Rugby Football Club at Recreation Ground, East Street, Olney, Milton Keynes; rated on 27 October

Takeaways

Plus seven ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at Unit 3, 9 Islay Court, Newton Leys, Milton Keynes; rated on 25 October

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Big Boyz Pizza at 44b High Street, New Bradwell, Milton Keynes; rated on 23 October

• Rated 5: Favorite Chicken & Ribs at 3 Ardwell Lane, Greenleys, Milton Keynes; rated on 23 October

• Rated 5: Kentucky Fried Chicken at 10 Deer Walk, Central Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes; rated on 11 October

• Rated 5: Pronto Pizza at 42 Aylesbury Street, Bletchley, Milton Keynes; rated on 6 October

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Jerk N Rum at Food Court, Midsummer Place, Central Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes; rated on 25 September