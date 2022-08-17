24 Milton Keynes venues receive five star food hygiene ratings
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 30 Milton Keynes establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Out of these 30 venues, 24 received top marks, while no outlet was graded at lower than a three.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 21 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
Most Popular
-
1
24 Milton Keynes venues receive five star food hygiene ratings
-
2
More "real" living wage employers confirmed in Milton Keynes as costs soar
-
3
Building work deal struck on Santander's new state-of-the-art £150m office hub in Milton Keynes
-
4
Former Milton Keynes dominatrix hangs up her whip to become a spiritual healer
-
5
New car-booking service to rival Uber launched in Milton Keynes today
• Rated 5: Safari MK at 3 Carters Lane, Kiln Farm, Milton Keynes; rated on 11 August
• Rated 5: The Cock Hotel & Restaurant at 72-74 High Street, Stony Stratford, Milton Keynes; rated on 10 August
• Rated 5: Bon Viveur (ITAS Ltd) at Unit 1, 1 Tanners Drive, Blakelands, Milton Keynes; rated on 9 August
• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at 44 High Street, Newport Pagnell, Milton Keynes; rated on 8 August
• Rated 5: IKEA at Bletcham Way V4 - V6 To V7, Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes; rated on 28 July
• Rated 5: New Day Cafe at Christian Centre, Strudwick Drive, Oldbrook, Milton Keynes; rated on 28 July
• Rated 5: Caldecotte Xperience at George Amey Centre, 366 George Amey Centre Bridge House, Simpson, Milton Keynes; rated on 27 July
• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at Milton Keynes Hospital, Standing Way, Eaglestone, Milton Keynes; rated on 27 July
• Rated 5: McDonalds Restaurant at Portway, Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes; rated on 27 July
• Rated 5: Woburn Sands Emporium at Newport Road, Woburn Sands, Milton Keynes; rated on 27 July
• Rated 5: Dobbies Garden World at Dobbies Garden Centre, Belvedere Lane, Bow Brickhill, Milton Keynes; rated on 26 July
• Rated 5: Willen Dragon Brewers Fayre at V10 Brickhill Street, Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes; rated on July 26
• Rated 5: Kiki's Cafe at 149a Grafton Gate East, Central Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes; rated on 21 July
• Rated 5: KFC at M1 Motorway Service Area North, Little Linford Lane, Newport Pagnell, Milton Keynes; rated on 19 July
• Rated 5: Starbucks Coffee Company at M1 Motorway Service Area South, Little Linford Lane, Newport Pagnell, Milton Keynes; rated on 19 July
• Rated 5: LEON Milton Keynes at 1 Midsummer Place, Central Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes; rated on 15 July
• Rated 5: Sainsburys (Gather & Gather UK Ltd) at 489-499 Avebury Boulevard, Central Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes; rated on 15 July
• Rated 5: Cafe Latte at 54 High Street, Newport Pagnell, Milton Keynes; rated on 18 May
Rated 4: Salt and Pepper Canteens, Hayton Way, Tattenhoe Park, Milton Keynes; rated on 12 July
• Rated 4: BSH Home Appliances (Bartlett Mitchell) at Grand Union House, Old Wolverton Road, Old Wolverton, Milton Keynes; rated on 11 July
• Rated 4: Burger Bar at 36 Church Street, Wolverton, Milton Keynes; rated on 9 March
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 4: The Nags Head at 30 High Street, Great Linford, Milton Keynes; rated on 11 July
Takeaways
Plus eight ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: North Furzton Fish Bar at 51 Dulverton Drive, Furzton, Milton Keynes; rated on 9 August
• Rated 5: Wingers at 25 Darin Court, Crownhill, Milton Keynes; rated on 28 July
• Rated 5: Silver Sea Chinese Takeaway at 40 Stratford Road, Wolverton, Milton Keynes; rated on 26 July
• Rated 5: By Cela at 5 Queens Court, Midsummer Arcade, Central Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes; rated on 21 July
• Rated 5: Phikul at Ramada Newport Pagnell, M1 Motorway Service Areas, Little Linford Lane, Newport Pagnell; rated on 18 July
• Rated 5: Batch'd at K37 Midsummer Arcade, The Centre Mk, Central Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes; rated on 15 June
• Rated 4: Dessert Hut at Queens Court, Midsummer Arcade, Central Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes; rated on 15 June
• Rated 3: Papa Luigi Dial-a-Pizza at 16 Heathfield, Stacey Bushes, Milton Keynes; rated on 8 July
It means that of Milton Keynes's 472 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 357 (76%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.