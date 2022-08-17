24 Milton Keynes venues receive five star food hygiene ratings

Out of these 30 venues, 24 received top marks, while no outlet was graded at lower than a three.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 21 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Safari MK at 3 Carters Lane, Kiln Farm, Milton Keynes; rated on 11 August

• Rated 5: The Cock Hotel & Restaurant at 72-74 High Street, Stony Stratford, Milton Keynes; rated on 10 August

• Rated 5: Bon Viveur (ITAS Ltd) at Unit 1, 1 Tanners Drive, Blakelands, Milton Keynes; rated on 9 August

• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at 44 High Street, Newport Pagnell, Milton Keynes; rated on 8 August

• Rated 5: IKEA at Bletcham Way V4 - V6 To V7, Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes; rated on 28 July

• Rated 5: New Day Cafe at Christian Centre, Strudwick Drive, Oldbrook, Milton Keynes; rated on 28 July

• Rated 5: Caldecotte Xperience at George Amey Centre, 366 George Amey Centre Bridge House, Simpson, Milton Keynes; rated on 27 July

• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at Milton Keynes Hospital, Standing Way, Eaglestone, Milton Keynes; rated on 27 July

• Rated 5: McDonalds Restaurant at Portway, Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes; rated on 27 July

• Rated 5: Woburn Sands Emporium at Newport Road, Woburn Sands, Milton Keynes; rated on 27 July

• Rated 5: Dobbies Garden World at Dobbies Garden Centre, Belvedere Lane, Bow Brickhill, Milton Keynes; rated on 26 July

• Rated 5: Willen Dragon Brewers Fayre at V10 Brickhill Street, Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes; rated on July 26

• Rated 5: Kiki's Cafe at 149a Grafton Gate East, Central Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes; rated on 21 July

• Rated 5: KFC at M1 Motorway Service Area North, Little Linford Lane, Newport Pagnell, Milton Keynes; rated on 19 July

• Rated 5: Starbucks Coffee Company at M1 Motorway Service Area South, Little Linford Lane, Newport Pagnell, Milton Keynes; rated on 19 July

• Rated 5: LEON Milton Keynes at 1 Midsummer Place, Central Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes; rated on 15 July

• Rated 5: Sainsburys (Gather & Gather UK Ltd) at 489-499 Avebury Boulevard, Central Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes; rated on 15 July

• Rated 5: Cafe Latte at 54 High Street, Newport Pagnell, Milton Keynes; rated on 18 May

Rated 4: Salt and Pepper Canteens, Hayton Way, Tattenhoe Park, Milton Keynes; rated on 12 July

• Rated 4: BSH Home Appliances (Bartlett Mitchell) at Grand Union House, Old Wolverton Road, Old Wolverton, Milton Keynes; rated on 11 July

• Rated 4: Burger Bar at 36 Church Street, Wolverton, Milton Keynes; rated on 9 March

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 4: The Nags Head at 30 High Street, Great Linford, Milton Keynes; rated on 11 July

Takeaways

Plus eight ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: North Furzton Fish Bar at 51 Dulverton Drive, Furzton, Milton Keynes; rated on 9 August

• Rated 5: Wingers at 25 Darin Court, Crownhill, Milton Keynes; rated on 28 July

• Rated 5: Silver Sea Chinese Takeaway at 40 Stratford Road, Wolverton, Milton Keynes; rated on 26 July

• Rated 5: By Cela at 5 Queens Court, Midsummer Arcade, Central Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes; rated on 21 July

• Rated 5: Phikul at Ramada Newport Pagnell, M1 Motorway Service Areas, Little Linford Lane, Newport Pagnell; rated on 18 July

• Rated 5: Batch'd at K37 Midsummer Arcade, The Centre Mk, Central Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes; rated on 15 June

• Rated 4: Dessert Hut at Queens Court, Midsummer Arcade, Central Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes; rated on 15 June

• Rated 3: Papa Luigi Dial-a-Pizza at 16 Heathfield, Stacey Bushes, Milton Keynes; rated on 8 July