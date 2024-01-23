Accelerating AI in your business: Local experts host exclusive event in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As AI continues to redefine how we work, the event will delve into the range of opportunities it presents, equipping businesses with the knowledge and tools needed to harness the potential of AI for optimal performance and growth.

Key focuses will include how AI can be leveraged to provide personalised communications and experiences to provide exceptional customer service, how to integrate AI seamlessly into your marketing efforts, an introduction to Microsoft Copilot and using AI to increase efficiency and productivity in the workplace.

Matthew Rigby-White, CEO, qoob said: “This fantastic event will delve into practical applications of AI within the workplace, ensuring attendees understand how it can streamline processes, enhance collaboration, and drive overall efficiency – just like we have been doing as a local digital marketing agency.

“The goal is to ensure local businesses not only anticipate the impact of AI, but also proactively leverage it for a competitive edge, leaving the event feeling empowered and excited.”

Andy Paul, CEO and Founder, Fliweel.tech added: “AI is moving at such a fast pace with the rise of tools such as Chat GPT and Microsoft Copilot. There is now a lower barrier to entry for businesses in adopting and integrating AI, significantly improving operational efficiency and productivity while reducing labour costs.

"I am very excited to share the value proposition for AI at this event and in particular AI's transformational impact on back-office functions.”

This collaborative event organised by qoob, Dragon IS, Fliweel.tech, and aiimi is open to businesses from all sectors with a minimum of 25 employees.

Tickets are free and can be booked via Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.com/e/accelerating-ai-in-your-business-tickets-779039146057?aff=ebdssbdestsearch&keep_tld=1