Accelerating AI In Your Business Seminar: Back for a second year of innovation in Milton Keynes

Following the overwhelming success of last year’s event, leading technology and business experts are once again inviting local businesses to an exclusive event in Milton Keynes to explore the transformative power of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Taking place on Wednesday, 12 March 2025, at the MK:U Innovation Hub, the event will bring together local industry leaders from Qoob, Fliweel.tech, Dragon IS, Onyx Data, and Pulse Group Media to showcase the latest advancements in AI and how businesses can effectively integrate AI-driven strategies to enhance performance, efficiency, and growth.

Matthew Rigby-White, Managing Director of Qoob, said:“The rapid evolution of AI presents an incredible opportunity for small and medium sized businesses to scale and innovate like never before. This event will help business leaders cut through the noise and discover practical, impactful ways to leverage AI within their organisations. Whether you’re just starting your AI journey or looking to refine your strategy, this is a must-attend event.”

Martin Lewis-Stevenson, Director of Pulse Group Media, said:“We are proud to serve as a media partner for the 'Accelerating AI In Your Business' event on 12th March 2025 at the MK:U Innovation Centre in Milton Keynes. This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing our audience with insights into the transformative role of artificial intelligence in modern enterprises.”

Lionel, MD from Dragon IS presenting at last years event

Over the past year, AI has evolved at an unprecedented pace, with new advancements reshaping industries, enhancing efficiency, and unlocking innovative business solutions. This event will help businesses stay ahead by providing insights into the latest AI trends and applications.

As AI continues to revolutionise industries, this event will provide invaluable insights into:

Accelerating your AI journey with Copilot – A practical guide to harnessing Microsoft Copilot to streamline workflows and boost productivity.

Building and executing a successful data & AI strategy – Best practices for leveraging AI-driven data insights.The AI-powered marketing era – Understanding how AI is shaping marketing, customer engagement, and brand growth.

AI agents for every business – Exploring AI automation to drive innovation and operational efficiency.

The event is designed for local businesses across all sectors with 25 or more employees looking to gain a competitive edge through AI. Attendees will benefit from thought-provoking discussions, real-world case studies, and the chance to network with like-minded professionals.

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, 12 March 2025

Time: 08:30 - 12:30 GMT

Location: MK:U Innovation Hub, 200 Silbury Boulevard, Milton Keynes, MK9 1LT

Tickets: Free – Limited spaces available. Register here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/accelerating-ai-in-your-business-tickets-1207584781589