Accountants turn caretakers to support schools in Milton Keynes

Staff from a firm of accountants swapped laptops for paint brushes to help two Milton Keynes schools as part of a corporate responsibility day.

Twenty-two staff from KPMG’s Challenge House offices headed to New Bradwell School and Old Stratford Primary School to help with maintenance around the school grounds and improve the environment for pupils.

The staff took on challenges such as treating the outside of a mobile classroom with preservative, re-painting a play area, re-lining a sandpit and painting the fence at the front of one of the schools.

Staff from KPMG pictured outside New Bradwell School where they carried out some maintenance work

In addition the firm, which operates out of offices near Bletchley Park, made a £1,250 donation to help with purchasing school equipment.

Tim Aldridge, team challenge organiser and tax manager at KPMG, said: “It was a great day to get our staff away from their desks and out into the fresh air, helping in our local community. The staff were tired but delighted by what they achieved at the end of the day and we really hope the children are enjoying their new spaces.”

Phil Webster, chief executive of the Grand Union Partnership Trust, added: “It was fantastic that KPMG staff gave their time to help carry out some much needed work at our schools. They did a great job and it’s great to see a big local brand like KPMG give up time to help out with local causes. The children were very happy with their refreshed playgrounds.”