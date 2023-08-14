Achieving new heights: Milton Keynes risk consultancy paves the way for business expansion

Established by experienced risk strategist, Chizubel Egwudo, in 2018, The Risk of You has been developed with a clear vision to help organisations achieve their purpose more successfully by optimising ‘Risk Exploitation’ - the most important half of risk that is often left out and vital for opportunities and growth.

While offering Risk Management to build business resilience for its clients, the company’s mission includes transforming negative misconceptions of risk through correct education, while generating valuable and profitable results.

With over 20 years’ experience in delivering risk strategies within the banking and finance, healthcare, and energy sectors, Chizubel and his growing team of risk consultants have since helped many global organisations implement dynamic and scalable risk strategies to overcome business challenges and drive commercial growth.

Chizubel Egwudo.

Having built an impressive client portfolio of household names, including Santander, and Brewin Dolphin, The Risk of You is fast becoming the ‘go to’ risk consultancy within the sector and is now on track to increase market share further accelerating growth by over 500% in the next three years, firmly cementing its position within the sector.

Discussing the firm’s early growth and success, Chizubel Egwudo, founder and CEO of The Risk of You, said: “Over the last five years, my team and I have worked incredibly hard to not only build a positive and leading reputation for The Risk of You, but to also change the commercial connotations of risk, while showing organisations its value in overcoming challenges, identifying opportunities, and driving revenue growth.

“As such, I am delighted with the level of growth we have achieved to date and now look forward to continuing to increase market share and ensuring The Risk of You becomes the leading risk consultancy of choice – watch this space.”

A respected author, public speaker, and podcast host, Chizubel is quickly building a positive reputation amongst the UK business community for his motivational and inspirational approach to risk and business success.

Headquartered in Milton Keynes, The Risk of You helps organisations build an encompassing risk ecosystem designed to increase productivity and profitability through strategy, training, and implementation.