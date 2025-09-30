Acorn Community Bank voted best bank in the south for second time thanks to support from members

MILTON Keynes-based Acorn Community Bank, which helps people on low incomes save and borrow to prevent them from resorting to payday lenders, has been voted the best in the south, thanks to its members.

Customer testimonials praising the Buckinghamshire bank’s service helped it win the Best Credit Union (South) category in Smart Money People’s 2025 Consumer Credit Awards. The site is the UK’s best used for insight and reviews of financial services.

Judging was based on reviews left on the site by people who use services registered with Smart Money People. In more than 880 reviews Acorn earned an average 4.94 out of 5 stars.

The bank previously won the award in 2022 as Wiltshire and Swindon Credit Union. Shortly after it merged with credit unions in Swindon and Buckinghamshire to become Acorn. It now has 20 staff in offices in Milton Keynes, Swindon and Salisbury and has more than 10,000 members in Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire, Berkshire, Wiltshire and Swindon.

Credit unions, another name for community banks, are owned by their members and run on their behalf. They provide affordable loans for people who are unable to get credit elsewhere to prevent them from going to payday loan companies or loan sharks. Members open savings accounts and, provided they meet loan criteria, can take out loans which are repaid monthly.

In presenting the award Smart Money People CEO Jacqueline Dewey praised Acorn, saying: “It has been delivering ethical and inclusive financial services to communities across the UK, helping members save securely and access affordable loans.

“Our reviews show that members praise the bank’s clear and straightforward communication, ease of use, and prompt service. As a cooperative owned and run by its members, Acorn is committed to putting people first and supporting local growth through ethical banking.

“Acorn’s dedication to empowering its members and making a positive community impact is truly commendable. The team should be very proud of this well-deserved recognition.”

Among the reviews left on the website was one from Natalie Miller, who said: “They really helped me out in a time of need. Struggling to make ends meet on top of being able to spoil my kids at Christmas, Acorn helped me do just that. Really simple and easy to apply and reasonable repayment play that I don’t even have to worry about as it comes straight out my child benefit. Stress and worry free, fabulous service.”

Annie, another member, added: “A credit union provides a valuable service and Acorn provides this with an easy to use website and with staff who are helpful, supportive and understanding and who respond to phone queries and emails in a timely manner.”

“I struggled when leaving an abusive relationship and needed financial help and support,” said member Millie. “Acorn staff helped me apply for a family loan that is paid back through child benefit. Without their help I don’t know how I would have managed.”

Chief Executive Clive Henly said: “After we won the award in 2022 we said we couldn’t allow ourselves to become complacent so we redoubled our efforts to provide the best possible service for our members and I’m absolutely delighted that has paid off. Our sternest critics are our members and it is gratifying that they recognise how hard we work on their behalf. I’d like to pay tribute to all of the staff at Acorn for their commitment and dedication.”

He said the bank has granted more than 4,600 loans totalling around £2.5m over the past 12 months. “Hundreds of our members have joined our savings schemes, putting money aside on a regular basis to plan for birthdays, Christmas and other important events in their lives,” he said. “We have also recently relaunched our Junior Savers product, meaning that parents, grandparents and other members of the family can put aside money for their children’s future.

“Many of the loans we make are small loans to help our members cope with unexpected expenses but we have also given many larger loans to help them replace their car or undertake house maintenance. We understand that many people have poor credit history which means they can’t turn to a high street bank for help.”

For more details about the bank’s services or to get in touch go to acorncommunitybank.co.uk.