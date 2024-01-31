Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In 2024 Careys has committed to help Action4Youth support local children and young people by raising funds through various activities such as a 5-a-side football event and taking part in the MK Marathon. The Careys Foundation will match all funds raised to further help the vital work Action4Youth is doing and the programmes the charity delivers. They will also be volunteering at our outdoor education project, The Caldecotte Xperience, to do essential works like building pathways to improve access for all the young people who visit.

This partnership will ensure Action4Youth can reach even more young people and support local communities by enabling them to deliver further programmes. Programmes such as The Inspiration Programme which supports young people into the world of work and The Breakout Programme which guides young people away from crime and mentors them to find a new focus and have a brighter future.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Action4Youth believes that every child deserves the opportunity to be heard, to be safe, and to succeed. The charity is committed to making a positive impact in the local community, and partnering with Careys will help make this possible.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

Careys Midlands team said “We are looking forward to supporting Action4Youth, by raising funds to ensure they can continue to help the young people in our local communities, both by fundraising and volunteering days to improve the accessibility to the facilities at Caldecotte. We look forward to the year ahead, to be able to work alongside a fantastic charity doing great things for the next generation.”

CEO Jenifer Cameron said, “Together, we're committed to creating meaningful change and supporting young people in Milton Keynes and Buckinghamshire.”