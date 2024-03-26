Agile Solutions named Milton Keynes Technology Business of the Year 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

MKBAA celebrates the businesses that shape the community in Milton Keynes, and who contribute to the town’s “high tech future” as “the natural place to develop, trial, and roll out new ideas and technologies”.

The award, presented at Stadium MK on the 21st of March 2024, recognises “genuine technological innovation... that is creative, and has led to positive growth, transformation, and sustainable success.” Nominees were also judged on their ability to commercialise their innovation, their responsiveness to new markets and new opportunities, their commitment to developing their technological strengths, and their contribution to the image of Milton Keynes as a tech hub.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One in three jobs in Milton Keynes is in tech, and the city is home to over 2,400 tech-related companies. MKBAA’s theme for the 2024 awards, ‘Forever Innovative’, seeks to put Milton Keynes “on the lips of everyone in Silicon Valley when they are looking at a map of the UK, and where to place their next site.”

Agile Solutions CEO, Steve Whiting after winning Technology Business of the Year 2024 at MKBAA

Agile Solutions was founded in 2014 by Steve Whiting and Owen Lewis, who felt that the traditional model of data and digital consultancy was “archaic, rigid”, and “diluting the value of businesses’ data”. Today, Agile provides strategic guidance and software implementation for organisations in banking & finance, energy & renewables, retail, travel, charities, the public sector, and more, so that they can “manage, modernise, and monetise” their data.