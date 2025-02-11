AI Government Advisor to speak at Bletchley Park "Engineering Trustworthy AI" event this month

TechWorks will be formally launching TechWorks-AI as a new standalone community dedicated to advancing artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) innovation at a milestone event, "Engineering Trustworthy AI: From Concept to Reality," on Tuesday, February 25, from 9.30am to 4.30pm at the historic Bletchley Park.

Max Greenwood, AI Governance Policy Advisor from the Department of Science, Innovation and Technology, will be speaking at the event.

The TechWorks-AI community will bring together a broad and diverse membership—including academia, industry, and government—to encourage collaboration across use cases such as autonomous platforms, robotics, semiconductor design, cybersecurity, energy efficiency, and emerging computing technologies like neuromorphics.

Key Objectives of TechWorks-AI Include:Facilitating collaboration to accelerate AI innovation across sectors.Promoting knowledge sharing through Special Interest Groups (SIGs), best practices, and case studies.Driving standards and policy to shape trustworthiness, safety, and governance in AI.Supporting talent development with training, mentorship, and academic partnerships.

The TechWorks-AI Community’s mission is to advance the application and innovation of artificial intelligence across the UK deep tech sector. By fostering collaboration and sharing expertise, the community seeks to engage and inform our members, promote synergies, address shared challenges and enhance the position of the UK as a global leader in AI technology.

Gareth Richards, Network Manager at TechWorks-AI, commented: "The launch of TechWorks-AI represents a pivotal step forward in uniting the UK’s deep tech community around AI/ML. Our goal is to foster innovation, address shared challenges, and position the UK as a global leader in AI technology development and adoption."

The event will also showcase the groundbreaking Trustworthy AI Bill of Materials (TAIBOM) project, which provides the tools and standards necessary for ensuring trust, safety, and transparency in AI systems. Morning presentations will focus on TAIBOM deliverables and the newly developed Best Practices Guide for AI Systems, while the afternoon will feature expert insights into enterprise systems, processor hardware, and cybersecurity research. Notable contributors include Copper Horse, the University of Oxford, and SAP, who will provide a global perspective aligned with U.S. initiatives like CISA.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to visit the ‘Age of AI’ Exhibition at Bletchley Park, which explores the history and future of artificial intelligence.