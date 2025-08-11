All eyes on Newport Pagnell opticians following extensive refurbishment

An independent opticians in Newport Pagnell recently refurbished their practice with an impressive new look to improve the standards of eye care available to the local community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DW Roberts Opticians, a well-respected independent practice situated on St John Street in the heart of Newport Pagnell, has been serving the eyes of the local community for over 30 years as part of a group of five practices across Milton Keynes and Towcester.

The practice recently reopened following an extensive refurbishment which aimed to modernise the interior of the practice, allowing for an elevated patient experience during their visits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The refurbishment has also provided the practice interior with a fresh new look following several changes to the layout of the practice, helping to showcase their extensive independent frame ranges, creating an environment that prioritises comfort alongside clinical excellence.

Amy Clarke (Practice Manager), Sarah Day (Mayoress), Paul Day (Mayor of Newport Pagnell) and Mary Kerr (Optometrist).

Director and Optometrist at DW Roberts Opticians, Amit Sharma, said: “As a practice that has served the community for so long, we’re passionate about providing the best service possible to our patients.

“We felt that this was the perfect opportunity to give the space a bit of love, allowing us to continue to maintain the high standard of eye care that our patients recognise here while also elevating our services to ensure that the community is cared for in every aspect.”

In celebration of the practice’s transformation, the team at DW Roberts Opticians held an official reopening event with open days between the 7th to the 9th of August. Patients were invited to browse the complete frame ranges of Woow and Face-a-Face, while getting to take a look at the changes made around the practice and being treated to snacks and refreshments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Saturday, the Mayor of Newport Pagnell visited the practice, cutting the ribbon to officially reopen DW Roberts Opticians to the community.

(L-R) Paul Day (Mayor of Newport Pagnell) cutting the ribbon alongside Sarah Day (Mayoress) and Amy Clarke (Practice Manager)

Amy Clarke, Practice Manager at DW Roberts Opticians, added: “We’re really looking forward to seeing our patients benefit from these improvements and expect this to have a lasting impact on the standards of eyecare within our community.

“As a team, we’re excited to continue improving upon the standard of eyecare available to the Newport Pagnell community and remain committed to innovation and patient wellbeing in our newly refurbished practice.”

To find out more about DW Roberts Opticians or to book an appointment, please visit the website.