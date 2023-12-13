Amazon Milton Keynes expands term-time contracts as families prepare for Christmas

Milton Keynes families plan Christmas on unique new contract which guarantees time off during school holidays for operations employees.The innovative working pattern has now been expanded and figures show around two thirds of those currently term-time working are mums and grandmothers while dads and grandads make up the other third.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Kempston mum is one of hundreds of Amazon employees in the UK planning their first Christmas after joining the company’s innovative new term-time contract.

Launched earlier this year the contract, which remains a unique UK working option, guarantees time off for the Christmas school holidays, as well as Easter and the longer Summer break, without affecting a comprehensive range of benefits, including private medical insurance and life assurance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Two-thirds of those who’ve signed up so far are mums and grandmothers. Dads and grandads make up the rest. One of the mums working at Amazon who has signed up for the term-time contract is Jayshri Kakde from Kempston.

Jayshri Kakde and her family

Jayshri works at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Milton Keynes as an HR associate partner. Jayshri, who lives in Kempston, has been with Amazon for 10 years and has worked at a number of different sites, including the fulfilment centre in Dunstable.

As a busy working mum, Jayshri jumped at the opportunity to take on a term-time contract and she says that decision has had a hugely positive impact on her and her family life.

“My son is six years old now and last year, we experienced the term time issues around school for the first time. My husband and I had to book annual leave and work out a schedule between us to take care of him during the school holidays, and, as many families know, that’s not easy. Then term-time contracts at Amazon came along,” she said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I think I was the first name on the list when term-time contracts were announced!” says Jayshri. “I spoke with my managers, and they accepted me on to the programme. I am really thankful to them and to the company for this opportunity.”

“When you have children, you will face issues around childcare if you also have a career. Christmas and Easter are manageable, but the summer holidays are the biggest struggle. Term-time contracts mean I don’t have that stress during the summer, and I can balance my family life with my career,” Jayshri said.

“The flexibility my new contract offers has had a great impact on our family. Last year, we spent so much money on summer vacation classes and other childcare, and that’s not affordable in the long term.

This year, I’ve been able to manage the holidays myself, but I’ve also been able to spend more quality time with my son. This has been a positive for me, my husband, and my son. It’s incredible.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jayshri, who recently celebrated her tenth year with Amazon, finishes by explaining that alongside term-time contracts, there’s something else she loves about her role.

“The team we have here is fantastic. The Milton Keynes fulfilment centre has so many different personalities, cultures and experiences,” she added. “You can meet someone who has just joined Amazon or someone who has worked for the company for 25 years – I think that variety is fantastic.”

Based on employee feedback and initially launched in Amazon’s larger fulfilment centres, the contract – which is aimed at better supporting family needs – has now been expanded to include thousands of employees in the company’s network of delivery stations as well.