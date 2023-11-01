News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans

Amazon Milton Keynes Hosts Halloween Fun Day

The team from Amazon’s fulfilment centre in Milton Keynes hosted a Halloween themed family event on site for members of staff and their families during October half term.
By Zoe KerrContributor
Published 1st Nov 2023, 11:05 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The occasion, planned as a way to thank the Milton Keynes team for the work they do fulfilling orders for customers all around the UK, involved pumpkin carving, face painting and treats, as well as a tour of the fulfilment centre for staff to bring their families along. This is the first of many seasonally themed half-term events planned.

Jayshri Kakde, an employee from Amazon in Milton Keynes, said:

“The Halloween party on site was so enjoyable. From the decorations to the face painting and best of all the pumpkin carving, which was my son’s personal favourite activity, the whole event was brilliant. Thank you to our colleagues for organising such a wonderful day.”

Ella Ross aged 2Ella Ross aged 2
Ella Ross aged 2
Most Popular

Victor Pulido, General Manager at Amazon in Milton Keynes, added:

“Coming together as a team to celebrate our successes is very important to us and being able to enjoy it with our loved ones always makes it even more enjoyable. The Halloween party at Milton Keynes was a well-deserved treat for our team and a way to say thank you for all their hard work this year. It was a wonderful event.”

Related topics:Milton KeynesAmazon