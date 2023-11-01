Amazon Milton Keynes Hosts Halloween Fun Day

The team from Amazon’s fulfilment centre in Milton Keynes hosted a Halloween themed family event on site for members of staff and their families during October half term.

The occasion, planned as a way to thank the Milton Keynes team for the work they do fulfilling orders for customers all around the UK, involved pumpkin carving, face painting and treats, as well as a tour of the fulfilment centre for staff to bring their families along. This is the first of many seasonally themed half-term events planned.

Jayshri Kakde, an employee from Amazon in Milton Keynes, said:

“The Halloween party on site was so enjoyable. From the decorations to the face painting and best of all the pumpkin carving, which was my son’s personal favourite activity, the whole event was brilliant. Thank you to our colleagues for organising such a wonderful day.”

Victor Pulido, General Manager at Amazon in Milton Keynes, added: