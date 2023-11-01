Amazon Milton Keynes Hosts Halloween Fun Day
The occasion, planned as a way to thank the Milton Keynes team for the work they do fulfilling orders for customers all around the UK, involved pumpkin carving, face painting and treats, as well as a tour of the fulfilment centre for staff to bring their families along. This is the first of many seasonally themed half-term events planned.
Jayshri Kakde, an employee from Amazon in Milton Keynes, said:
“The Halloween party on site was so enjoyable. From the decorations to the face painting and best of all the pumpkin carving, which was my son’s personal favourite activity, the whole event was brilliant. Thank you to our colleagues for organising such a wonderful day.”
Victor Pulido, General Manager at Amazon in Milton Keynes, added:
“Coming together as a team to celebrate our successes is very important to us and being able to enjoy it with our loved ones always makes it even more enjoyable. The Halloween party at Milton Keynes was a well-deserved treat for our team and a way to say thank you for all their hard work this year. It was a wonderful event.”