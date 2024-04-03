Amazon Milton Keynes team shares the joy of Red Nose Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Amazon is the official home of the Red Nose and a partner of Comic Relief, a charity that raises money to tackle the impact of poverty, injustice, conflict, and climate change in the UK and around the world. The charity was co-founded in 1985 by comedy scriptwriter Richard Curtis and comedian Sir Lenny Henry, and every year hosts a huge, nationwide fundraising campaign called Red Nose Day.

Colleagues at the fulfilment centre in Milton Keynes took part in a week-long series of fundraising activities in the lead up to Red Nose Day. Events included a sports day, dress up challenge and the egg and spoon race, with the aim of raising funds to support the work of Comic Relief.

Speaking on the team’s activities, Victor Pulido, General Manager of Amazon in Milton Keynes, said: “Delivering Red Noses to our customers is just one of the ways our team is supporting Comic Relief this year. We’ve had so much fun coming together to support the incredible work the charity does through our fundraising efforts.”

Gary Wishart, an employee from Amazon in Milton Keynes who took part in the activities, added: “It was great to have a laugh with the Milton Keynes team in celebration of Red Nose Day. We had a lot of fun raising awareness together for a great cause, through our Comic Relief Challenges which included sports day and party themed activities.”

This year’s brand-new plant-based Red Nose range, which is guaranteed to raise smiles as well as life changing money, is available now on Amazon, the official home of the Red Nose.

Each Red Nose comes with a QR code that takes you to the Red Nose Day Joke Generator, in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), which reels off joke after joke to make you smile. There are four fun characters to collect as well as a limited edition rare ‘Gold’ Nose, all of which can be recycled at home for the very first time.

There is also a brand-new range of Red Nose Day merchandise, including by Amazon Fizzy Mini Pencil sweets and tissues, reusable water bottles, and even dog bandanas. A portion of the proceeds from the merchandise will go to Comic Relief.

Amazon has also teamed up with award-winning singer-songwriter Paloma Faith to release "Enjoy Yourself" (The Red Nose Day Edition) in support of Comic Relief for this year’s Red Nose campaign. Paloma has also created a hilarious duet of the new single with Alexa, which fans can hear by asking “Alexa, sing your duet with Paloma Faith."

Last year, together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon raised over £4.8 million for Comic Relief. Amazon employees up and down the country have been doing something funny for money, helping to raise even more money for Red Nose Day 2024.

To find out more and to shop the full Red Nose Day range, visit the Comic Relief Store at Amazon.co.uk/ComicRelief.