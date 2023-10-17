Amy returns home to Milton Keynes to manage sales for city-based housebuilder

Amy Hughes has been appointed as sales manager for Bellway’s Northern Home Counties division, which is based in Milton Keynes.

The 26-year-old, who also lives in Milton Keynes, is now overseeing the sales operations at Hawthorn Place and Chestnut Vale, both in Wellingborough, Hanwood Park in Kettering, Wavendon View in Milton Keynes and Weavers Fields in Desborough, which is due to launch Saturday 28 October 2023.

Amy joined Bellway in mid-2022 and spent 15 months as sales manager at its Eastern Counties division, which is based in Cambourne in Cambridgeshire, before moving across to the Northern Home Counties division.

Amy first fell in love with selling houses when she started to work for an estate agent and found that she enjoyed helping people find their dream home.

“I started in estate agency and moved into new homes at a young age,” said Amy. “I was motivated by targets and worked my way through the ranks to become a sales manager. I worked in the London marketplace throughout the pandemic, but I live in Milton Keynes and it is great to be back working in my local market.”

Amy said she is now enjoying working in the fast-paced environment at Northern Home Counties, whose regional office is at Caldecotte Lake.

“This is one of the best performing divisions within Bellway which is reflected in all departments,” she said. “The division is growing, with new sites launching in the near future and is consistently delivering quality homes for our customers.

“The four sites I am overseeing are incredibly exciting. The sales teams are kept busy and I have thoroughly enjoyed my first few weeks of getting to know the developments and the people who have made them a success.

“Bellway is known for building excellent quality homes and we have some of the most popular developments in and around Milton Keynes and Northampton. We consistently receive fantastic feedback from our customers, and we strive to keep improving.

“My goal is to support a fantastic team in an ever-changing sales market, build on my skills as a manager and become part of the future at Northern Home Counties.”

Luke Southgate, Sales Director at Bellway Northern Home Counties, said: “Amy has shown from a relatively young age that she has a natural flair when it comes to property sales. Her dedication and enthusiasm for the job, which she clearly loves, is an inspiration to her colleagues.

“We are very pleased to have Amy on board with us here at Bellway Northern Homes Counties. We have ambitious plans to continue to deliver more and more much-needed top-quality houses across the region and Amy will be at the forefront of that drive.”

Bellway Northern Home Counties is building new homes across Milton Keynes, Northamptonshire and Bedfordshire.