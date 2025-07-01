Andrew Harvey to lead Vistry South Central Midlands

Vistry, the UK’s leading provider of mixed-tenure homes, is delighted to announce the appointment of Andrew Harvey as the new Managing Director of its hugely successful South Central Midlands business unit. This appointment comes as the team prepares to move to a new larger office at Ingenuity House, near Birmingham Airport.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew has been an integral part of the regional land team for Vistry over the past five years, bringing extensive experience in the house building sector. His previous roles at Barratt and David Wilson Homes, where he progressed from the graduate scheme to Senior Land Manager, helped equip him with an in-depth knowledge of housebuilding and provided a solid foundation to build strong relationships within the industry.

Andrew joined Vistry as Regional Land Director and continued to build his network with many of Vistry’s key stakeholders, namely landowners and partners. His promotion to Managing Director has resulted in several internal moves, with Mark Jones taking the role of Commercial Director and Michael Feenan becoming the Head of Land.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Warrington, Executive Chair at Vistry Group, said: “I am delighted to see Andrew make the move into the Managing Director role here at Vistry. He has shown great ambition and talent over the past five years, and this puts him in an ideal position to lead one of Vistry’s key regions. He is inheriting a superb team and exciting developments both in the pipeline and under construction which will provide thousands of mixed-tenure homes across the region.”

Andrew Harvey, new Vistry MD for South West Midlands

Andrew Harvey, Managing Director for Vistry South Central Midlands said: ““I am thrilled to take on this new role and lead the South Central Midlands team. Our focus will be on delivering high-quality, mixed-tenure homes that meet the diverse needs of our communities. We are committed to working closely with our partners and stakeholders to ensure the success of our projects and to contribute positively to the region's growth and development going forward.”

Andrew will be steering the South Central Midlands team as it builds thousands of high-quality, mixed-tenure homes across the region including the regions ten largest schemes which will provide:

1000 homes at Collingtree Park, Northampton

837 homes at Western Gate, Norwood

350 homes at Langley, Sutton Coldfield

319 homes at Roman Fields, Banbury

243 homes at Broadnook Garden Village, Leicestershire

201 Beaumont Park, Nuneaton

219 Stoneleigh View, Kenilworth

154 homes at Fernleigh Park

198 Units at The Chancery, Shottery

149 Units St James’ Gate, Bulkington

Andrew is looking forward to partnering with numerous housing associations, local authorities and PRS providers on these projects which includes, Leaf Living, Clarion, Heylo, Milverton Homes, Orbit Homes, Platform Housing, Paradigm, and Longhurst.