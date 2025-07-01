Andrew Harvey to lead Vistry South Central Midlands
Andrew has been an integral part of the regional land team for Vistry over the past five years, bringing extensive experience in the house building sector. His previous roles at Barratt and David Wilson Homes, where he progressed from the graduate scheme to Senior Land Manager, helped equip him with an in-depth knowledge of housebuilding and provided a solid foundation to build strong relationships within the industry.
Andrew joined Vistry as Regional Land Director and continued to build his network with many of Vistry’s key stakeholders, namely landowners and partners. His promotion to Managing Director has resulted in several internal moves, with Mark Jones taking the role of Commercial Director and Michael Feenan becoming the Head of Land.
James Warrington, Executive Chair at Vistry Group, said: “I am delighted to see Andrew make the move into the Managing Director role here at Vistry. He has shown great ambition and talent over the past five years, and this puts him in an ideal position to lead one of Vistry’s key regions. He is inheriting a superb team and exciting developments both in the pipeline and under construction which will provide thousands of mixed-tenure homes across the region.”
Andrew Harvey, Managing Director for Vistry South Central Midlands said: ““I am thrilled to take on this new role and lead the South Central Midlands team. Our focus will be on delivering high-quality, mixed-tenure homes that meet the diverse needs of our communities. We are committed to working closely with our partners and stakeholders to ensure the success of our projects and to contribute positively to the region's growth and development going forward.”
Andrew will be steering the South Central Midlands team as it builds thousands of high-quality, mixed-tenure homes across the region including the regions ten largest schemes which will provide:
- 1000 homes at Collingtree Park, Northampton
- 837 homes at Western Gate, Norwood
- 350 homes at Langley, Sutton Coldfield
- 319 homes at Roman Fields, Banbury
- 243 homes at Broadnook Garden Village, Leicestershire
- 201 Beaumont Park, Nuneaton
- 219 Stoneleigh View, Kenilworth
- 154 homes at Fernleigh Park
- 198 Units at The Chancery, Shottery
- 149 Units St James’ Gate, Bulkington
Andrew is looking forward to partnering with numerous housing associations, local authorities and PRS providers on these projects which includes, Leaf Living, Clarion, Heylo, Milverton Homes, Orbit Homes, Platform Housing, Paradigm, and Longhurst.