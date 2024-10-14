Another Year of Business Excellence at the Buckinghamshire Business Awards 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Buckinghamshire Business Awards 2024 culminated in a dazzling celebration of local business excellence, with Horwood House Hotel stealing the show by taking home the prestigious Company of the Year Award.

The event, which saw businesses from across the county gather to recognise innovation, success, and community impact, was a night to remember.

The competition this year was fiercer than ever, with months of judging, shortlisting, and on-site visits undertaken by the category sponsors and independent judging panel. Each category showcased the strength and diversity of Buckinghamshire's business community, but ultimately, it was Horwood House Hotel that was named the Company of the Year, cementing its reputation as a standout leader in the county’s hospitality and business sectors.

The Buckinghamshire Business Awards 2024 also celebrated standout winners across a range of categories. Some of the night’s most memorable moments included:

New Business of the Year (sponsored by Buckinghamshire New University)

Logiscool Coding School

Apprentice and Young Person Employer of the Year (sponsored by Buckinghamshire Council)

Zenopa

Net Zero Ambition Business of the Year (sponsored by Net Zero Bucks)

Independent Marketing Sciences Ltd

Tourism, Hospitality and Leisure Business of the Year (sponsored by Stoke Park)

Horwood House Hotel

Community Champions Award (sponsored by Chandler Garvey)

Ashridge Home Care

Enterprising Business of the Year (sponsored by B P Collins)

All Spring Media

Creative Business of the Year (sponsored by Pinewood Group)

Film & TV Academy

Innovative Business of the Year (sponsored by Buckinghamshire Enterprise Zone)

Independent Marketing Sciences

Excellence in Customer Experience (sponsored by Buckinghamshire Building Society)

Ashridge Home Care Ltd

Business Leader of the Year (sponsored by Dux Advisory)

Karim Kassam, Horwood House Hotel

Growth Business of the Year (sponsored by Richardsons Chartered Accountants)

Starpeak Insurance Solutions

Philippa Batting, Managing Director of Buckinghamshire Business First, commented on the night’s success:

‘This year’s awards have once again demonstrated why Buckinghamshire is known as the Entrepreneurial Heart of Britain. The calibre of the finalists and winners was truly exceptional, and we are proud to celebrate their achievements. The judges had an incredibly difficult task, but every business that made it this far is a true testament to the strength and innovation of our local economy.

‘The awards would not have been possible without the generous support of the category sponsors and media partners, including Bucks Radio, Cerub PR, CUBE, Evolution International, Insight6, Jonathan Pagden Voiceologist, and Your Print Solution. Thanks also go to our reception sponsor, Red Helix, trophy sponsor, Widmer End & District Funeral Directors and flowers sponsor, Neverending Flowers. Their commitment to fostering business growth and excellence in Buckinghamshire is integral to the success of the awards each year.’

For more information about the Buckinghamshire Business Awards and the winners, visit www.bbf.uk.com/bba2024.