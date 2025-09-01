Anticipated Christmas Tree Festival returns

Summer seems to now be over; the children are heading back to school and all eyes turn to….yes, Christmas!

Midsummer Place is delighted to announce that its much-anticipated Christmas Tree Community Festival officially opens today, launching a festive celebration that offers local businesses prime festive exposure in exchange for supporting local charities.

From 15 November through to 24 December 2025, participating businesses will have the unique opportunity to sponsor and decorate one of the 20 available Christmas trees within the mall – giving their business huge exposure during increased footfall.

Previous business sponsors have included Redbull Racing, Franklins Solicitors LLP, Hays Travel, Redway Runners and many more.

Pictured: Includes last year’s winners: Slimming World Milton Keynes with Jane, supporting Alzheimer's Research UK

The fee to secure a tree is just £300 and all proceeds collected during the campaign will be added to the prize fund and distributed among the three trees receiving the most public votes—50% for first place, 30% for second, and 20% for third.

“Kicking off today, the Christmas Tree Community Festival offers local businesses not just tremendous visibility in our mall over the festive period, but also a meaningful way to give back to our community,” said Kirsty McGiff, Marketing Manager at Midsummer Place. “We’re excited to welcome creative entries that shine throughout the season and help make the holidays brighter for everyone.”

Shoppers will be able to vote for their favourite trees between 15 November and 24 December 2025.

Businesses and organisations interested in sponsoring a tree are encouraged to complete the application form via the Midsummer Place website. Be Part Of Our Community Christmas Tree Festival | Midsummer Place