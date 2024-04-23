Arnold Clark makes donation to Milton Keynes Charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Arnold Clark is delighted to have donated £800 to a local charity in Milton Keynes as part of its Change for Charity initiative.

Thanks to the car retailer's generous employees, they have turned pennies into pounds and supported MK Foodbank.

Arnold Clark's Change for Charity scheme is an optional scheme that allows employees to donate the change from their pay checks to a nominated local charity.

This scheme is only one part of Arnold Clark’s charitable contributions; the retailer gives further donations to other national charities and groups throughout the year.

Lynne McBurney, Group People Director at Arnold Clark, said: ‘Our employees are at the heart of everything we do and it’s great to help support them to give back to their local community.

‘Choosing local charities that our employees have suggested we support via the Change for Charity initiative has not only allowed us to donate to smaller organisations but, alongside our Community Fund, has helped us to build fantastic relationships with them going forward too.’

MK Foodbank distributes food parcels to over 5,000 families every year and always seeks to help those in need of immediate care.

A representative from the MK Foodbank said: 'Thank you so much to everyone at Arnold Clark for your generous donation through your Change for Charity initiative. The cost of living crisis has led to a huge increase in demand for food support in Milton Keynes and the surrounding areas.

Requests for emergency parcels are up by around 90% since this time two years ago and every week about 50 people are contacting us for the very first time. These numbers are rising all the time as people struggle to afford basic essentials and pay their bills.

Our services genuinely mean the difference to so many families of whether they fall into debt, or are able to use heating and hot water for longer, and your donations mean we can continue to support all those who need us'.