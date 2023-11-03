It’s been recognised as company of the year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Small business, Quintatherapy, has been recognised with the Prestige Awards Aromatherapy Company of the Year for 2023/24.

The award, which recognises small and independent businesses that consistently offer excellent products and services on a local level, is a testament to Quintatherapy's commitment to providing the finest aromatherapy treatments and products to its loyal customers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As a one-person operation, Emma Pearson, the owner and founder of Quintatherapy, expressed her joy and gratitude. "I'm deeply honoured to receive this award. It reflects not only my commitment but the unwavering support of my local community."

Owner/Founder of Quintatherapy, Emma Pearson

Quintatherapy – in Salford – is renowned for its handcrafted aromatherapy products and home fragrances prioritising natural botanical properties, eco-conscious production and scientific foundations. The award underscores the business's commitment to delivering the best in aromatherapy on an individualised level.

Additionally, Emma Pearson is proudly Complementary and Natural Healthcare Council (CNHC) accredited for her aromatherapy treatments. She also offers specialised oncology massage, providing a safe and soothing experience for those facing unique health challenges.

Emma Pearson also mentioned, "I'm delighted that my treatments are covered by most health cash plans and some private health insurances, ensuring that more people can access the benefits of aromatherapy and massage."

Advertisement

Advertisement

For more information about Quintatherapy and its award-winning products, visit www.quintatherapy.com

Natural skincare products