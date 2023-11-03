News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Aromatherapy company near Milton Keynes wins major award

It’s been recognised as company of the year
By Emma PearsonContributor
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 12:24 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 12:37 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Small business, Quintatherapy, has been recognised with the Prestige Awards Aromatherapy Company of the Year for 2023/24.

The award, which recognises small and independent businesses that consistently offer excellent products and services on a local level, is a testament to Quintatherapy's commitment to providing the finest aromatherapy treatments and products to its loyal customers.

As a one-person operation, Emma Pearson, the owner and founder of Quintatherapy, expressed her joy and gratitude. "I'm deeply honoured to receive this award. It reflects not only my commitment but the unwavering support of my local community."

Owner/Founder of Quintatherapy, Emma PearsonOwner/Founder of Quintatherapy, Emma Pearson
Owner/Founder of Quintatherapy, Emma Pearson
Most Popular

Quintatherapy – in Salford – is renowned for its handcrafted aromatherapy products and home fragrances prioritising natural botanical properties, eco-conscious production and scientific foundations. The award underscores the business's commitment to delivering the best in aromatherapy on an individualised level.

Additionally, Emma Pearson is proudly Complementary and Natural Healthcare Council (CNHC) accredited for her aromatherapy treatments. She also offers specialised oncology massage, providing a safe and soothing experience for those facing unique health challenges.

Emma Pearson also mentioned, "I'm delighted that my treatments are covered by most health cash plans and some private health insurances, ensuring that more people can access the benefits of aromatherapy and massage."

For more information about Quintatherapy and its award-winning products, visit www.quintatherapy.com

Natural skincare productsNatural skincare products
Natural skincare products

Quintatherapy is a Bedfordshire-based aromatherapy and massage therapy business in Salford. Founded by Emma Pearson, a passionate aromatherapist and massage therapist, the business offers a range of treatments, handcrafted aromatherapy products and home fragrances designed to promote well-being and balanced living.

Related topics:Milton KeynesSalford