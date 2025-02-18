Arriva celebrates first month of pioneering new bus service in Milton Keynes

A pioneering fixed-line bus service launched by Arriva is already proving to be a commercial success.

Arriva’s Loop service started in Milton Keynes last month (January) and is the biggest expansion to the city’s network in at least five years

It was designed using demand-responsive transport (DRT) data and it is believed to be the first of its kind.

It’s already proving popular with customers, having carried more than 10,000 passengers in just four weeks.

Loop was created from listening to resident’s voices requesting better bus connectivity, as well as working with the Milton Keynes Bus Partnership to share insights on where and when people are travelling on other types of transport.

Through a bilateral data sharing agreement, Arriva’s network planners used insight from DRT to aggregate the most popular journeys around the southern part of the city.

The circular bus route links people with key destinations for shopping, education, work and leisure.

Loop connects places such as Kingston, Bletchley, and Westcroft. The route also serves areas that have lacked a fixed-line bus service for some time, notably, rural communities such as Woburn Sands and Bow Brickhill.

Buses also have dedicated livery as well as several fully wrapped bus shelters, reinforcing Loop’s identity and presence throughout Milton Keynes.

Matt King, network manager for Arriva in Milton Keynes said: "The launch of Loop is testament to how data-driven insights can shape more efficient and accessible public transport networks.

“By leveraging DRT data, we’ve been able to identify real-world passenger demand and translate it into a commercially-operated, fixed-route service that meets the needs of both urban and rural communities.

“Loop features a dedicated driving team, whose hard work has been instrumental in the early success of the route.

“It’s a bold step and it’s been supported and encouraged by our partners at Milton Keynes City Council.

“The positive feedback we’ve received from both existing and new customers has been incredibly encouraging, and we look forward to continuing to refine and improve the service based on their needs.”

The route operates in a clockwise and anticlockwise direction, up to every hour each way, Monday to Saturdays.