Ascent Group achieves carbon neutral status
Acquiring a 12-month accreditation from Carbon Neutral Britain, Ascent Group has demonstrated its dedication to offsetting its carbon emissions. The accreditation covers all brands under the Ascent Group umbrella – TechNET IT Recruitment, TechNET Digital, TechNET Immersive, TechNET CxO, Cranberry Panda & ITR Partners, underscoring the company's comprehensive approach to sustainability across its operations.
"We are thrilled to achieve a carbon-neutral status," said Shayne Simpson, Group Managing Director of Ascent Group. "This recognition reflects our concerted efforts to reduce our carbon footprint and exemplifies our commitment to environmental responsibility."
Ascent Group's journey towards carbon neutrality involves calculating and offsetting the total emissions of its business, while also supporting verified carbon offsetting projects worldwide. From promoting electric vehicles within the team to implementing various sustainability initiatives, the company is actively contributing to a greener future.
"By becoming carbon neutral, we are taking proactive steps to combat climate change and create a more sustainable world for our children," added Simpson. "This achievement signifies our role in a global movement towards sustainability and inspires both our team and partners to prioritise environmental excellence."
With research indicating a growing desire among employees to work for socially and environmentally responsible organisations, Ascent Group's commitment to sustainability aligns with evolving workforce preferences. The recruitment group remains dedicated to its mission of environmental stewardship and looks forward to sharing further updates on its sustainability journey.