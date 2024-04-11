Watch more of our videos on Shots!

"We are thrilled to achieve a carbon-neutral status," said Shayne Simpson, Group Managing Director of Ascent Group. "This recognition reflects our concerted efforts to reduce our carbon footprint and exemplifies our commitment to environmental responsibility."

Ascent Group's journey towards carbon neutrality involves calculating and offsetting the total emissions of its business, while also supporting verified carbon offsetting projects worldwide. From promoting electric vehicles within the team to implementing various sustainability initiatives, the company is actively contributing to a greener future.

Ascent Group Achieves Carbon Neutral Status

"By becoming carbon neutral, we are taking proactive steps to combat climate change and create a more sustainable world for our children," added Simpson. "This achievement signifies our role in a global movement towards sustainability and inspires both our team and partners to prioritise environmental excellence."