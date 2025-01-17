Ashberry Homes helps Milton Keynes design and technology students learn about housebuilding process
The students were invited to the Ashberry at Whitehouse Park development in the city where Ashberry Homes, which is part of Bellway Group, is building 275 properties.
During the visit eight Year 12 pupils were shown around a showhome as well as a ‘House to Home’ plot, which is a property that displays the different stages of a build so that visitors can see the under-the-surface details that go into constructing a house.
Head of Design and Technology at The Hazeley Academy Laura Lazenby said: “The visit allowed the students to identify similarities between what is learnt in the classroom to how it is applied in real life.
“The ‘part built’ house was a fantastic way of showing the students all the planning and hidden details that go into building a new home.
“Students enjoyed the opportunity to ask questions to the experts but also finding out about all the job opportunities available to them if they pursued design and technology at a higher level.”
During the visit the students found out about different qualifications and routes into careers in the construction industry, including apprenticeships.
Ashberry Homes Sales Manager Lindsey Davenport said: “It is vital for the construction industry that the next generation of architects, builders and designers are inspired at an early stage.
“That is why we were very happy to invite the Hazeley Academy students in to see how a construction site really operates and how much planning and work goes in to creating a high-quality new-build home.
“We hope they were inspired to find out more about a career in construction. It’s a forward-thinking industry with many opportunities and a wide variety of roles available and it was a pleasure to share what we know with the students.”
Ashberry Homes is building the development south of Watling Street and east of Calverton Lane. It includes a mix of one and two-bedroom apartments and two, three, and four-bedroom houses.