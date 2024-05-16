Award-winning Milton Keynes restaurant launches new perception-busting lunchtime menu

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A restaurant in Milton Keynes has recently launched a new lunchtime menu designed to change perceptions around Indian food.

Maaya Indian Kitchen and Bar, the award-winning Indian restaurant, located next to The Hub in Milton Keynes, is now open for lunch.

Management hopes the new menu will change the views of customers who believe Indian food is always a heavy meal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the past six weeks the restaurant has been piloting a lunchtime menu, which offers a modern slant on popular Indian snacks.

Punjabi samosa Chaats from Maaya's lunchtime menu

While the restaurant is proud of its award winning curries and authentic spices, that have been shortlisted for national prizes. The aim of the lunchtime menu is to create something that mixes different food cultures and alters conventional Indian cuisine in a way that is designed to cater to UK audiences.

The team at Maaya are confident guests cannot find many of the items on the menu elsewhere in Milton Keynes in an authentic Indian setting.

On this newly-launched menu are naanzas, the closest thing in Indian cuisine to a pizza, which of course uses naan bread at its base.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chapatilladas are Indian styled enchiladas, filled with a meat or vegetarian option of the customer’s choosing. Naacos, is an Indian version of the famous Mexican dish, using naan bread with chefs once again firing up a filling of the guest’s choosing.

A new take on Indian cuisine

There is also a burger option on the lunchtime slate, and many of the dishes have popular Indian snacks included, from samosas, to chutney, to chillies, to Chaats, and other culinary delights.

Staff are aware they face a challenge in getting their regulars to tuck in to more Indian food over a lunchtime. Maaya is based in one of the most popular evening spots in Milton Keynes, but The Hub is not always as packed during office hours.

However, Maaya is happy to be opening at lunch as it offers its chefs the opportunity to prepare food and get rolling before the evening rush. By opening earlier it is easier for staff to get ahead of the game before customers start arriving in their droves.