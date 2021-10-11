Badminton Olympic hero Chris Langridge to open new Aldi store in Milton Keynes

Olympic hero Chris Langridge is to officially open a new Aldi store at The Place Retail Park, Milton Keynes, on October 28.

Store manager, Richard Franklin said: “We can’t wait to open the doors to our new store on The Place Retail Park. It’s set to be a special day and having Olympic hero Chris Langridge join us will make it a morning to remember.”

Badminton star Chris Langridge added: “I’m so excited to be opening Aldi’s new store, it will be great to chat to customers and a lovely way for me to thank Aldi for its support of Team GB.”

The new Aldi store, located at The Place Retail Park,Milton Keynes, will open at 8am on October 28

The new store will replace the existing Aldi store on Bradwell Common Boulevard, and will employ around 30 staff.

The store will offer fresh, British meat products with weekly offers, Aldi’s award-winning ‘Specially Selected’ range, recently voted ‘Favourite Premium Supermarket Range’ by readers of Good Housekeeping magazine for the second year running, exclusive beers, wines and spirits, and a ‘Food to Go’ section at the front of the store.

Aldi’s legendary Specialbuys will also be available in the middle aisle, every Thursday and Sunday, offering extraordinary value on a wide range of products, from electrical items to garden tools.

As Aldi has been fuelling Team GB with fresh, healthy food since 2015, Richard Franklin and his team will be joined by Team GB bronze medallist Chris Langridge to celebrate the store opening by cutting the all-important ribbon on opening morning.

Additionally, the new Aldi store is calling on local charities and food banks in Milton Keynes to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the local community.

Local charities that register will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products, such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods, up to seven days a week. Any charities in the area that would like to partner up with the new Aldi store should email [email protected]

The store's open hours will be:

> Monday - Saturday: 8am – 10pm