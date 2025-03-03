Bakery supplier Puratos, to create 37 jobs with Buckingham site expansion

Julia Darvill, Managing Director at Puratos UK & Ireland.

Buckingham-based Puratos, which manufactures ingredients for bakery, patisserie and chocolate, has announced plans to expand its Buckinghamshire facility, creating 37 new jobs in the local area. As it is committed to local sourcing and production, the company will begin manufacturing fillings, patisserie glazes and sourdough in late 2025, with job openings in production, warehousing, research & development, quality and engineering.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Established in 1919 as a family business, Puratos now has over 10,000 employees globally, supplying ingredients and services to food producers large and small – from local artisan bakers to large industrial manufacturers across the world.

The Buckingham expansion is part of plans to move production of fillings and sourdough from its site in Simonswood, Merseyside, to a consolidated site, where Puratos UK has been making patisserie ingredients, bakery mixes and improvers for over 30 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to ramping up production, Puratos UK is reaffirming the Buckingham site’s status as a Centre of Excellence, with diverse technical expertise under one roof, operational best practices and working side-by-side with customers to develop stand-out bakery, patisserie and chocolate creations.

Buckingham expansion

This development also contributes to Puratos’s sustainability strategy in the UK, with plans to significantly reduce plastic packaging for its fillings, for instance, to lower its environmental footprint. Plus, the Buckingham facility will be BREEAM certified, which supports Puratos UK’s wider goals to become carbon neutral by 2030.

Julia Darvill, Managing Director at Puratos UK & Ireland, comments: “UK shoppers love sweet baked goods – a trend that shows no signs of slowing down. At the same time, people want to know where their food comes from and are looking for items that are produced locally and with less plastic packaging. Expanding our Buckingham site is an important step in meeting these needs – and we’re thrilled to be creating 37 new jobs to help us do it.”

“It’s also a chance for us to have all our technical specialists in one location, so we can continue playing a vital part in creating bakery masterpieces for everyone to enjoy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recruitment for the new positions will take place from Spring to late 2025. To support it, Puratos UK will participate in the jobs fair at the Milton Keynes Hilton hotel on 4th July and at the Buckingham Skills Show, Buckingham’s largest skills and careers inspiration event (Stoke Mandeville Stadium, Aylesbury, 6th -7th March.

Additionally, on-site open days will take place in the summer, providing the local community with the chance to see the expanding factory, learn more about the new roles. To register interest in any of the vacancies or attending one of the open days, please contact [email protected]